Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.24

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 38427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

ADRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

