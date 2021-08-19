Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.39.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at 13.07 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 13.01 and a twelve month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,182,011 shares of company stock worth $99,041,245.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

