AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.97

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1555862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

