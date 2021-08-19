Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 145,941 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 319,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.