Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,414 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQT opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

