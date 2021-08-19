Avion Wealth Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avion Wealth increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 16,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

