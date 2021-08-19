BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

