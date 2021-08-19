BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
BHP opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.88.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.