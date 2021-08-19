Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF alerts:

EVX opened at $143.72 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.