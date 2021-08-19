Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 708.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6,980.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,444 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

