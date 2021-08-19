Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

