Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

