iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.