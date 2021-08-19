BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $58,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $901.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $882.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $924.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

