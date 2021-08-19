Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director Sells $43,070.00 in Stock

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.45. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

