Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $55,360.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

On Friday, May 21st, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00.

TZOO opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 million, a PE ratio of 587.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

