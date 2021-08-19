Insider Buying: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Acquires $50,547.90 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
