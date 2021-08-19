Insider Buying: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Acquires $50,547.90 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

