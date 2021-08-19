Rathbone Brothers plc Has $803,000 Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

