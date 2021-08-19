Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,857 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

