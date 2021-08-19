HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $56.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $75.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

