Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $203.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.