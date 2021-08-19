Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 84,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

