Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $140,784,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.22. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.