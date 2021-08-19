Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

