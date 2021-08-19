State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

