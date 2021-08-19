Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 52.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 237,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 81,794 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

