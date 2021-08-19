State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 8,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGA opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

