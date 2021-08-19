State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 17,900 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

