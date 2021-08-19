Aubrey Rankin Sells 9,364 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aubrey Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92.

On Monday, July 26th, Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

