State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 12,000 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of News by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 224,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 143,549 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

