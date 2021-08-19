State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.56 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $58,936,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 683,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,006,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

