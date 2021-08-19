Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

