WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in WEX by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 301,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,327 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in WEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $170.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.71. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.