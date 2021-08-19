State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

