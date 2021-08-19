Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

ADM opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

