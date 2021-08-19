Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after buying an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

