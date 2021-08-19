Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 102,527 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,527 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

KR stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

