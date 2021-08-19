Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

CINF stock opened at $121.13 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

