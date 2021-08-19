Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,045 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,067 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of TripAdvisor worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.