Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,485,384 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $151,361,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

