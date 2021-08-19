Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 520 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

