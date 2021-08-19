FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

