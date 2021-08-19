China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 486,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SXTC opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.