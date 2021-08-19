Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 211,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.