Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 211,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
