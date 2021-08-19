Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Declines By 27.8%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 820,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,342,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,901,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,058. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

