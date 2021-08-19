Trinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 2,068,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $560,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 60.0% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $294.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.