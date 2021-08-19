Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.