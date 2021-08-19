Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 151,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock worth $20,079,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

