Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 12,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,102,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

