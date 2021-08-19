Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,849,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $5,309,290. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

