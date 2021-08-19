Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,381,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 753,608 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.55. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

